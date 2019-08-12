23,016 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 791.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,377 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 52.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,144,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after acquiring an additional 392,741 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1,187.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 216,367 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.25. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,612. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.