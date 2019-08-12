234,721 Shares in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 234,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,142,000. ABIOMED accounts for about 3.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.52% of ABIOMED as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.02 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

