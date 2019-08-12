268 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after buying an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,673,049 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,289,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,755.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after buying an additional 794,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $166.33. 1,173,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,671. The firm has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

