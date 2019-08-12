2,802 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POWL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Powell Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

POWL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. 1,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $441.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.31 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

