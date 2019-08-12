$282.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $282.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $280.08 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $270.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $288.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, insider Charles E. Tyson purchased 4,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,875.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,689,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

