300 Shares in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 295.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.55.

LLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

