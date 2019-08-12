52,701 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. 18,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,746. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.