$573.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report sales of $573.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $570.00 million and the highest is $576.10 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $532.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,837,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,983,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,544,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,786,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,926,000 after acquiring an additional 235,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,958,000 after acquiring an additional 571,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,509,000 after acquiring an additional 275,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,624,000 after acquiring an additional 118,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.72. 1,251,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.