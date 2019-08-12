$616.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will post $616.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.86 million and the highest is $623.40 million. Cott posted sales of $609.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE:COT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,379. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. Cott has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cott by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cott by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cott by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cott by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

