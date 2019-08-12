$81.46 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $81.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.24 million to $88.10 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $82.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $320.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $340.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $310.34 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,518. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,276,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $35,862,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

