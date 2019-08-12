835 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $95,731,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 862,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $612,514,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total value of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,802 shares of company stock worth $119,632,226. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $670.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

Shares of CMG traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $814.92. 7,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $756.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $822.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.