874 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000.

MDY traded down $5.03 on Monday, hitting $341.39. 85,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,672. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $374.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.69.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

