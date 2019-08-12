8,825 Shares in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,825 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,568 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $2,084,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $1,219,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,787. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.29. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $106.20.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

