$91.50 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $91.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $99.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $384.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.40 million to $401.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $388.21 million, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $427.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

RMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,769. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $44,973.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 18,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $219,078.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,790.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $287,532 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Rambus by 1,319.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

