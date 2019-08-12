Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $70.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.24. 335,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,260. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,111,246 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,894,000 after buying an additional 122,334 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

