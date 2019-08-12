ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 610.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,229 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 76.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $35,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 99.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 119,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Societe Generale cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

