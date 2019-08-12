Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,733. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,094 shares of company stock worth $69,122,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.