Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. 2,397,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,094 shares of company stock valued at $69,122,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

