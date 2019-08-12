AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Increased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 136,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,877. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $63.31 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

