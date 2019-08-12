Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness Sells 3,268 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) VP Adam M. Veness sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,584. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 17.11. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.72 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

