Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $190.68. 31,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.41. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

