Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) PT Set at $5.00 by Cowen

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) has been given a $5.00 price objective by analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADMS. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $6.39. 13,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,847. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.39%. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 174,844 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 550,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 229,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.