Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) PT Set at $6.00 by Maxim Group

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) received a $6.00 price target from research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James started coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,360,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

