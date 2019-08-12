ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.96.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.