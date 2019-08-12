adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €225.00 by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €261.70 ($304.30).

adidas stock opened at €259.65 ($301.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €277.23. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

