Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSW shares. ValuEngine raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. First Analysis cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 39,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,595. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.