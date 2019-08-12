Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.08 and last traded at $32.43, 103,878,188 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 74,927,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Specifically, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $3,718,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,265,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $5,520,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,264 shares in the company, valued at $79,951,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 923,637 shares of company stock worth $28,825,284. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

