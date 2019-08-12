Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market capitalization of $159,402.00 and $9.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004369 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 133.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,913,545 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.