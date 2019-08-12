Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF remained flat at $$182.50 during trading hours on Monday. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $171.44 and a one year high of $220.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.31.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

