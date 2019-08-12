Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$71.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$73.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

AFN stock traded down C$3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.81. The company had a trading volume of 159,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.46. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$41.62 and a 12 month high of C$64.72. The company has a market cap of $840.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.14.

In related news, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 8,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.05, for a total value of C$450,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,532,723.65.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

