Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,567,000 after acquiring an additional 47,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 108,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,717.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

