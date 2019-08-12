AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

AGFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, Director Gregory M. Freiwald purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $128,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,339 shares in the company, valued at $296,138.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $152,825. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

