AidCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,893.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. During the last week, AidCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $494,461.00 and $2,893.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00265575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01261037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00094722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000430 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

