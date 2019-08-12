Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given a $106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned a $106.00 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.81.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

