Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.98.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $70.25 on Thursday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 125.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

