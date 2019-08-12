Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells $553,792.50 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $553,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 601,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 249.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

