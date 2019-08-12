Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.90 ($1.15), with a volume of 42395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.19).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Financial Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.60 ($2.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $263.70 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41.

About Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

