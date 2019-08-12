Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,472,000 after buying an additional 5,271,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,790,000 after buying an additional 295,846 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,846,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,739,000 after buying an additional 1,578,194 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 805,896 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,529,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,012,000 after buying an additional 536,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

