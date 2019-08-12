Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 252,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.58. 710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

