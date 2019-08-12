Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,117. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $73,081.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $706,918. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,022,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,461 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,404,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

