Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Trading 6% Higher

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01), 1,405,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.26.

Alpha Growth Company Profile (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

