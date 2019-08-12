Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,765. The company has a market cap of $836.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,149.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.