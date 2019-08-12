Altria Group’s (MO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

MO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

