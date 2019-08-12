Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBA. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Ambarella from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Ambarella from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

AMBA stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $41,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $906,568.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $109,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 92,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

