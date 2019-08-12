Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) versus Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Financial Analysis

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amc Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amc Networks 2 2 1 0 1.80 Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amc Networks presently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Amc Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amc Networks is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Risk & Volatility

Amc Networks has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Amc Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Amc Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amc Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amc Networks 15.04% 127.16% 9.98% Qurate Retail Inc Series B 3.75% 14.12% 4.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amc Networks and Qurate Retail Inc Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amc Networks $2.97 billion 0.98 $446.19 million $8.69 6.03 Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.41 $916.00 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Amc Networks.

Summary

Amc Networks beats Qurate Retail Inc Series B on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats. This segment distributes its networks in the United States through cable and other multichannel video programming distribution platforms, such as direct broadcast satellite and platforms operated by telecommunications providers. The International and Other segment delivers entertaining and acclaimed programming services for subscribers in approximately 130 countries and territories. This segment also operates in independent film distribution business that distributes films across various media platforms, including theaters, cable/satellite video on demand, cable network television, streaming/downloading to internet-connected screens, and DVDs. The company also provides subscription streaming and talent management services. AMC Networks Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

