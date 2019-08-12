Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ameresco by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ameresco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

