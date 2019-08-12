American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.49

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 107046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.