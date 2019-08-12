American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,189,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 415,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,415. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $388,740.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,943 shares of company stock worth $1,564,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

