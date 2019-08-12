American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,584,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock worth $22,910,322 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,599. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

