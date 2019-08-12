Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 265.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,736,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 258.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.76. 13,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.